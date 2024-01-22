Hyderabad cops foil right-wing rally using DJ sans permission

The local VHP, Bajrang Dal and RSS workers were taking out a procession in Rahmath Nagar and used a DJ system without obtaining permission from the police

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 22nd January 2024 7:30 pm IST
Members of right-wing outfits stage protest outside Madhuranagar police station after their rally was foiled on Monday evening

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Yousufguda during a procession planned to coincide with Ram temple inauguration when the police seized the DJ music system on Monday evening.

The local VHP, Bajrang Dal and RSS workers were taking out a procession in Rahmath Nagar and used a DJ system without obtaining permission from the police. The Madhuranagar police seized the DJ system and stopped the rally.

To mark their protest, the local saffron organisations’ members staged a protest in front of the police station denouncing the move of the Madhuranagar police.

Police reinforcements were rushed to the spot to prevent untoward incidents.

In the city, police were in high-alert mode in the evening when people in celebration of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya burst crackers at different places.

