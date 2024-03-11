Hyderabad cops issue traffic advisory for Mar 12 — details here

Hyderabad: The city police have issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday, March 12, in view Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Imperial Gardens, Secunderabad and Mahila Sadassu meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, which will be attended by Telanagna chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Moreover, BJP will also hold a party workers’ meeting at LB Stadium on Tuesday.

In view of these events, Hyderabad police have requested general public to avoid roads from Panjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet to Secunderabad Parade Grounds. Traffic congestions are expected on the roads surrounding Parade Ground. Further, road between Tivoli X roads to Plaza X roads will be closed. Traffic congestion is expected at the following junctions:

1. Chilakalguda X roads,

2. Alugaddabai X roads,

3. Sangeeth X roads,

4. YMCA X roads,

5. Patny X roads,

6. SBH X roads,

7. Plaza,

8. CTO Junction,

9. Brookbond junction,

10. Tivoli Junction,

11. SweekarUpakar junction,

12. Secunderabad Club,

13. Trimulgherry X roads,

14. Tadbund x roads and

15. Centre Point,

16. Diamond Point

17. Bowenpally X roads,

18. Rasoolpura, Begumpet

19. Paradise

Passengers who intend to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad Railway Station and by RTC buses through Jubilee Bus Station are requested to start early to reach Railway station on time and also advised to utilize the Metro Rail Service.

Diversion points

Traffic Coming from Alugaddabai and Sec’bad Railway Station will be diverted at Sangeeth X roads towards Clock tower – Patny –Paradise. Traffic coming from Tukaramgate will be diverted at St. Johns Rotary towards Sangeeth – Clock tower – Patny –Paradise. Traffic coming from Sangeeth X roads towards Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower – Patny – Paradise – CTO – Rasoolpura – towards Begumpet Traffic coming from Begumpet towards Sangeeth X roads will be diverted at CTO X roads towards Balamrai – Brooke Bond – Tivoli –SweekarUpkar – YMCA – St. Johns Rotary – towards Sangeeth x roads. Traffic coming from Bowenpally, Tadbund, towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO – Ranigunj – Tankbund. Traffic coming from Karkhana, JBS towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA – Clock Tower – Patny or towards Tivoli-Brook bond – Balamrai-CTO. Traffic coming from Patny, vehicles will not be allowed towards SBH-Sweekar Upakar, The same will be diverted towards Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO. Traffic Coming from RTA Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Malkajgiri, Safilguda towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Sweekar-upakar, YMCA or Brook bond, Balamrai, CTO. If the traffic is congested at Tivoli & Club-in the traffic will be diverted towards Bowenpally Market and AOC. Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Begumpet will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairtabad and at Green lands towards Raj Bahavan.

Moreover, the people have been asked to avoid MG Road, RP Road and SD Road between 1300 hours to 2000 hours on Tuesday. “All citizens are requested to make note of the above diversions and take alternate routes to reach your destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police,” police said.