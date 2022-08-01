Hyderabad: Cops nab 2 in Kalapather rowdy shelter murder case

Hyderabad: Special teams of the Cyberabad police nabbed two to three suspects who may fired upon and killed Mohd Ismail, a rowdy sheeter. The deceased had a history sheet with the Kalapather police station.

The two taken into custody on Monday were identified as Jilani and Feroz. The duo were found by special teams in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday afternoon. They are presently being interrogated. The prime accused Mujahid alias Mujju, is on the run.

During interrogation, the Cyberabad police came to know there were disputes pertaining to property between the deceased Ismail (rowdy sheeter), Jilani and Mujahid.

Mohd Ismail, a resident of Kalapather in the old city is involved in ten criminal cases. The court acquitted him in four cases and trial is going on in six cases.

DCP Cyberabad, G Sandeep Rao, said Ismail died of a single bullet wound and his friend Jahangir escaped with a bullet injury. Eyewitnesses said Jelani opened fire with the gun at point blank range at Ismail in presence of Mujahid alias Mujju.

After the incident, Mujahid and Jeelani- escaped whereas Ismail and the injured were shifted to OGH, where Ismail was declared brought dead.

Soon after the incident, the Cyberabad police rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the firing. Police suspect a country-made gun was used by Jeelani. However, Jahangir told reporters at Osmania Hospital mortuary that both Jeelani and Mujahid had weapons.

“Both of them had a discussion in a car and afterward when Ismail got down, both of them opened fire and escaped. We had gone there to collect payment pertaining to and dealing, after one and half hour of discussion they fired at us with weapons,” Jahangir told media persons.

During the inquiry, the police found that both Ismail and the accused Mujahid were friends and together they were in jail for some time. It was during this time that they became close.

“There is a dispute between Ismail and Mujahid over property and sharing of money. A week ago too, there was an argument between the two,” one of his relatives told the media. The DCP said that Ismail and Mujahid are in the real estate business and deal in plots of land at Zaheerabad and Sanga Reddy districts.

Ismail on being called to Madhapur by Mujahid reached Masab Tank in a car at about 10 p.m on Sunday to discuss the issue. The police, which questioned Jahangir, who was along with Ismail, came to know they met at Masab Tank. From there they went to Banjara Hills, followed by Punjagutta before reaching Madhapur after midnight. The firing took place at 3.45 a.m in the early hours of Monday.