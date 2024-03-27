Hyderabad: Cops on hunt to arrest accused in moral policing near Charminar

Hyderabad: The south zone police has formed four special teams to identify and arrest the people who indulged in moral policing of a couple in Hyderabad that is believed to be interfaith.

In a video that went viral on Wednesday, a man who had some Holi colour smear on his face, was accosted by a man named Ali and his friends near the Charminar in Hyderabad after they saw that his wife was a Burqa clad woman. The accused could be seen assaulting the man in spite of his wife pleading to the men to leave them alone.

South zone Deputy Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya formed the teams to avoid further local issues, said a press release from the Hyderabad police. A case was registered immediately by the Charminar police after the incident came to light. The police said that the accused Ali and his friends will be apprehended soon.

A Case has been registered in @shocharminar PS (65/2024) and is under investigation. — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) March 27, 2024

The incident had taken place reportedly a few days ago. Based on the video, a person named B. Rahul filed a complaint with the Charminar police.

In the complaint, Rahul brought to the police’s attention an incident that reportedly occurred a couple of days ago in Hyderabad’s Old City near the Charminar.