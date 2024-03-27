Hyderabad: Cops on hunt to arrest accused in moral policing near Charminar

Hyderabad: The south zone police has formed four special teams to identify and arrest the people who indulged in moral policing of a couple in Hyderabad that is believed to be interfaith.
In a video that went viral on Wednesday, a man who had some Holi colour smear on his face, was accosted by a man named Ali and his friends near the Charminar in Hyderabad after they saw that his wife was a Burqa clad woman. The accused could be seen assaulting the man in spite of his wife pleading to the men to leave them alone.
South zone Deputy Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya formed the teams to avoid further local issues, said a press release from the Hyderabad police. A case was registered immediately by the Charminar police after the incident came to light. The police said that the accused Ali and his friends will be apprehended soon.
The incident had taken place reportedly a few days ago. Based on the video, a person named B. Rahul filed a complaint with the Charminar police.
In the complaint, Rahul brought to the police’s attention an incident that reportedly occurred a couple of days ago in Hyderabad’s Old City near the Charminar.