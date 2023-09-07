Hyderabad: Cops raid Jumera Hotel late at night, owners detained

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police raided the ‘Jumera Hotel’, now ‘Zoya Convention’ at Barkas for keeping the establishment open till late at night on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, SHO Bandlaguda, Mohd Shakir Ali checked the premises and found that the management had kept the restaurant open till late in the night.

The management claimed that the premises were a function hall and a dinner event was going on at the place. The police said that three individuals, who are the owners of the hotel were detained and shifted to the Chandrayangutta police station.

The police said that they videographed the statements of people who were present at the hotel. All the people questioned by the police stated they were customers and had come to the hotel to have biryani by paying Rs. 300 per plate in online mode to the management.

The Chandrayangutta police booked a case against the management.

In the past, the police had raided the hotel and booked cases against the management. The management continues to flout the rules and continues with its business, the police stated.

None from the hotel management was available to provide their version of the incident.