Hyderabad: Cops rescue 4 women from Old City in massage parlour raids

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown against immoral activities, the city police raided a massage parlour at Banjara Hills Road No 1 and nabbed three persons including a woman for organizing prostitution.

In the raid carried out by the Commissioner’s Task Force (west zone) a Point of Sale (PoS) machine, condoms, Rs 32,830 cash and other articles were seized from a massage parlour.

A total of 14 customers were held and 4 women were rescued during the raid carried out with the assistance of the Banjara Hills police.

On specific information, a team led by Inspector Khaleel Pasha raided Ayush Beauty Spa located at Road No. 1 Banjara Hills and arrested receptionist, Begum Ruhi, along with P Abhishek and B Samakka workers at the spa.

“The management on the pretext of body massage was organizing prostitution at the massage parlour and collecting huge amounts of money from customers for the service,” said Inspector Khaleel Pasha.

Among the women rescued, one is from Vattepally in the Old City and the remaining belong to other parts of the city. A case has been booked by the Banjara Hills police and an investigation is underway.

On Tuesday, the team raided another spa and massage parlour at Banjara Hills on Road No 10 and rescued 10 women who were forced into prostitution.

The police caught 18 customers along with three persons including a woman who was organizing crime. Among the rescued women, belongs was a resident of Darulshifa, another from Santoshnagar, and the third from Langer Houz.