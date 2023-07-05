Hyderabad cops rewarded for ensuring life conviction for murderer

CP Anand appreciated the teamwork and presented cash rewards and appreciation certificates to the deserving cops.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th July 2023 5:59 pm IST
Hyderabad cops rewarded for ensuring life conviction for notorious murderer
Hyderabad cops rewarded for ensuring life conviction for notorious murderer

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand rewarded three inspectors and six constables for their concerted efforts in ensuring a life conviction for a notorious psychopath murderer who killed beggars.

Police inspectors M Narender, S. Saida Babu, and Md Khaleel Basha, and constables, Md Haseeb Ahmed, S Shivaji, Shaik Khadeer, M Ganesh, K Sai Prasad, and Bhanu Chander, as well as the assistant public prosecutor Srivan, who worked as team, were the ones to receive the reward.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Wife convicted of life imprisonment for killing husband

Despite limited leads, the cops took it as a challenge and investigated the case which led to the apprehension of the accused, the police said.

MS Education Academy

By liaising with the APP (the official source of professional practice for policing), the Investigating officer (IO), assisted by staff officers, presented compelling facts to the court.

Their efforts have resulted in the conviction and the court pronounced life imprisonment.

CP Anand appreciated the teamwork and presented cash rewards and appreciation certificates to the deserving cops.

Additional CP, AR Srinivas (Crimes & SIT) joined in acknowledging the commendable efforts of the rewarded individuals.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th July 2023 5:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button