Hyderabad cops rewarded for ensuring life conviction for murderer

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand rewarded three inspectors and six constables for their concerted efforts in ensuring a life conviction for a notorious psychopath murderer who killed beggars.

Police inspectors M Narender, S. Saida Babu, and Md Khaleel Basha, and constables, Md Haseeb Ahmed, S Shivaji, Shaik Khadeer, M Ganesh, K Sai Prasad, and Bhanu Chander, as well as the assistant public prosecutor Srivan, who worked as team, were the ones to receive the reward.

Despite limited leads, the cops took it as a challenge and investigated the case which led to the apprehension of the accused, the police said.

By liaising with the APP (the official source of professional practice for policing), the Investigating officer (IO), assisted by staff officers, presented compelling facts to the court.

Their efforts have resulted in the conviction and the court pronounced life imprisonment.

CP Anand appreciated the teamwork and presented cash rewards and appreciation certificates to the deserving cops.

Additional CP, AR Srinivas (Crimes & SIT) joined in acknowledging the commendable efforts of the rewarded individuals.