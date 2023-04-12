Hyderabad: Wife convicted of life imprisonment for killing husband

Hyderabad: The seventh additional metropolitan sessions judge on Wednesday convicted a wife of life imprisonment for killing her husband.

On March 1st, 2021 Reshma Begum had murdered her husband Mohammed Sohail aka Nisar at footpath beside Government School Chandrayangutta and one media reporter who happened to visit the scene first and have recorded the videograpy of the deceased lying and also accused sitting beside him.

The deceased and accused are beggars and both used to consume alcohol daily and quarrelling with each other. After the murder, Chandrayangutta police had registered a murder case against the wife and a charge sheet was also filed against her.

Based on the testimony given by the media reporter, the seventh additional metropolitan sessions judge Jai Kumar has convicted Reshma Begum for life imprisonment after she was found guilty of murdering her husband.