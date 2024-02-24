Hyderabad cops seize fake household products worth Rs 2 cr, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The city police arrested three persons in connection with an illegal trading operation worth Rs 2 crore here on Saturday, February 24.

Prime accused – Mahendra Singh, a native of Rajasthan – was arrested for illicit production and distribution of fake household products, including hair oil, washing powders, detergent soaps, cleaning liquids, and adulterated tea and masala powders.

The Hyderabad police arrested three persons on Saturday in connection with an illegal trading operation worth Rs 2 crore. Police raided three places and busted duplicate/adulterate manufacturing units. pic.twitter.com/LiwmdG3BYo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 24, 2024

He was arrested along with his associates Mithlesh Kumar and Triyam Kumar while two others Shyam Bhati and Kamal Bhati are absconding, police said.

Police conducted raids at three places – Nagaram, Keesara Mandal (Rachkonda), and Katedhan industrial area in the limits of Mailardevpally area (Cyberabad).

The group’s modus operandi was to source raw materials and packaging from various cities, including Gujarat, Bangalore, and Delhi.

They would employ immigrants from Bihar to manufacture and package the fake goods, affix reputed brand stickers, and sell them at low prices to various supermarkets, and kirana stores via distributors on commission throughout Hyderabad, a press release said.

This illegal activity not only violated copyright laws but also posed significant health risks, with some products containing potentially toxic substances, it further said.

Below are some of the products sold by the accused:

136 bottles of Parachute coconut oil, 160 boxes of Surf Excel big bars, 5 packing rolls of Surf Excel Detergent cake, 125 bags of Active Wheel 2 in 1 Detergent powder, 72 boxes of Brook bond Red Label Tea Powder, 4 carton box of Harpic liquid, 800 pieces of Red Label Tea Powder, 168 bottles of Lizol liquid, 3 bags of Everest Chicken Masala.

A case has been registered in the Kachiguda police station. Further investigations are on.