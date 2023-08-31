Hyderabad: Cops serve notice to BJYM leader Laddu Yadav for social media post

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad president (in charge) and noted Gau Rakshak, Laddu Yadav was served a notice by the Shahinayathgunj police in connection with a case booked against him on December 6, 2022, in regard to a social media post.

Laddu Yadav, who has several cases against him at different police stations for hate mongering referred to the notice as a ‘love letter’.

“Today, I received a love letter (complaint) from the #Hyderabad police regarding a social media post I had shared on December 6th, 2022. The post addressed an illegally constructed structure on our Ram Mandir, which was referred to as Shaurya Diwas. Despite such notices, I remain unwavering in expressing my support for my dharma and my nation,” he said in a post on X.

After coming out of the police station he said that he is not afraid of such notices and will legally respond to it in court.

“The police are trying to intimate me. I am not afraid of such tactics. I will continue my fight,” he said in a video message.