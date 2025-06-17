Hyderabad cops unveil state’s first unit to assist human trafficking victims

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Tuesday, June 17, inaugurated upgraded facilities for the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and the Juvenile Bureau (JB)/Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) at the Central Crime Station (CCS), reinforcing efforts to combat trafficking and safeguard vulnerable children.

In a major milestone, the state’s first-ever Victim Assistance Unit (VAU) was established in partnership with Prajwala NGO, which was also launched to support survivors of human trafficking.

The revamp follows government orders GO 32 (2023) and GO 57 (2025), which called for dedicated enforcement units under the Women Safety Wing of the Hyderabad police, with defined roles and sanctioned manpower.

Anti-Human Trafficking unit arrests over 70 accused so far

The restructured AHTU now comprises eight personnel: one inspector, two sub-inspectors, two head constables, and three constables. The unit is tasked with identifying physical and digital trafficking hotspots, conducting rescue missions, tracking traffickers and brothel operators, pursuing trial cases, and coordinating victim repatriation and deportation.

As of 2025, the AHTU has filed 23 cases, rescued 44 victims, and arrested 71 accused.

Special juvenile police rescues nearly 900 children so far

Operating from CCS Hyderabad, the seven-member Juvenile Bureau/SJPU focuses on crimes involving children, such as trafficking, abuse, and child labour. It works closely with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to repatriate rescued minors.

So far in 2025, the bureau has rescued 896 children under Operation Smile and Operation Muskan and repatriated 11 minors, including seven to other states.

First victim assistance unit in Telangana

The newly launched VAU in Telangana is the first of its kind is dedicated to the rehabilitation of human trafficking survivors. Run by Prajwala staff and supervised by the DCP of the women’s safety wing, the centre offers trauma counselling, legal aid, psychological support, help with documentation, access to welfare schemes, and reintegration planning.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, who led the inauguration, said the launch reflects the department’s commitment to dismantling trafficking networks and ensuring justice and dignity for survivors through institutional strengthening and survivor-focused interventions.