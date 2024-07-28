Hyderabad: Couple arrested for duping man of Rs 3.2 cr vowing Stanford admission

Hyderabad: Claiming to have contacts in the White House and offering to secure admission to Stanford University for his son, a couple from Madhapur allegedly cheated a businessman of Rs. 3.25 crore and was arrested by the Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to officials, the couple identified as P Raghuram and P Sunitha, residents of Madhapur in the city, promised the complainant, Ch Sanjeev Kumar secure a seat for his son in an undergraduate course at Stanford, one of the leading universities in the USA.

In order to cheat Sanjeev Kumar, the couple came up with an elaborate narrative and even created a fictitious character named Sumanth who they said was a staffer with the White House in the USA.

They used a separate SIM card to create WhatsApp conversations with the victim, pretending to be in the U.S. and working on the admission process.

However, instead of travelling to the U.S., the couple went to Mysore. The EOW police have booked a case and arrested the couple, sending them to judicial custody. The investigation revealed the elaborate ruse used by the suspects to swindle a large sum of money from the victim.

Sanjeev Kumar became suspicious after realizing he was being deceived and subsequently contacted the police.

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials initiated a case and arrested the couple involved in the scam. It was discovered that Raghuram had a prior history of involvement in a similar fraudulent case in Kukatpally.