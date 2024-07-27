Hyderabad: Cybercrime cops retrieve Rs 9.3 lakh lost to online fraud

Hyderabad: Cybercrime police have blocked and retrieved Rs 9,30,000 from the bank account of an online fraud victim.

According to the police, a 39-year-old resident of Somajiguda was contacted by a fraudster posing as a Mumbai crime branch official via phone calls and Skype.

The man alleged that a FedEx courier booked in the name of the victim, from Mumbai to Taiwan contained fake passports and drugs. He threatened the victim to pay in the name of account verification and managed to extort a sum of Rs 10,70,000 from him.

Following a complaint registered by the victim, the cybercrime police officials started the investigation and blocked a transaction amount of Rs 9,30,000 and later refunded it to the victim’s account.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police urged the public to think sharply and wisely to safeguard their money and data.

“If a call raises suspicions, individuals should end the call immediately without any fear and report to the nearest police station without engaging further. Beware of FedEx, BSNL and TRAI fraud calls,“ said the police in their statement.

By dialling the cybercrime helpline number 1930 or by visiting cybercrime.gov.in, citizens can report cybercrimes and in case of emergency, call or whatsapp at (+91) 8712665171 to get immediate help.