Hyderabad: Couple die by suicide over financial problems

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th January 2023 1:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: A couple is suspected to have died by suicide reportedly over financial problems at their house at Jagadgirigutta on Friday.

V Brahmachari 28, a carpenter and his wife Mounika , 20, stayed at a rented house at Hanuman Nagar colony in Jadagirigutta police station limits.

According to the police, the couple slipped into depression due to financial issues. The man was addicted to liquor as well.

The couple is suspected to have hanged themselves to death from the ceiling fan in their bedroom.

The incident came to light when a neighbour noticed the couple didn’t come out of the house and checked and found them hanging.

The Jagadgirigutta police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

