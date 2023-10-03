Hyderabad: Couple ends lives as families oppose interfaith marriage

The deceased Neha, 19, a resident of Gowlidoddi worked at a bakery in Pahadishareef. She and her co-worker Salman, from Balapur, got into a relationship a few years ago

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 3rd October 2023 9:14 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A woman died by suicide at Gachibowli after her parents refused to get her married to a man from a different community.

The deceased Neha, 19, a resident of Gowlidoddi worked at a bakery in Pahadishareef. She and her co-worker Salman, from Balapur, got into a relationship a few years ago and both of them were planning to get married.

When they informed their parents of their plan, they faced opposition. Salman, depressed over the developments, hanged himself at his house on Sunday, Gachibowli sub-inspector Avinash Reddy said.

After coming to know that Salman had ended his life, Neha also hanged herself to death at her house, the officer added.

The Gachibowli police filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC and investigated.

