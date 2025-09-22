Hyderabad couple jailed for Rs 73 cr fraud booked again in Rs 42 cr scam

Hyderabad: A couple who have been jailed for an alleged fraud of Rs 73 crore have been booked in a fresh case of scam of Rs 42 crore in a fake textile deal.

A businessman, Bhupathi Raju Venkata Narasimha Raju, filed a complaint against Sri Sai Ram Enterprises, Sandhya Rani, her husband Sridhar, and their associates Subbaraju, Ramdas, and N Koushik. Based on the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing of the Cyberabad police registered a case.

Textile trade trap

The accused projected themselves as owners of a textile business in Kukatpally, claiming to supply uniforms in bulk to hospitals and educational institutions. According to the police, the complainant stated that he had invested Rs 41 crore after being promised high returns.

Though he received some initial payments, the principal amount was never returned. The couple allegedly kept delaying repayment with excuses. The businessman later realised that the purchase orders shown to him were fake.

Raju alleged that Sandhya and Sridhar diverted his investment to some real estate business. According to police, the couple used fake supply orders to lure multiple investors.

To show credibility, they even took victims to their Kukatpally unit, where around 150 employees were shown at work.