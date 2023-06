Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a couple on Sunday night allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Yakutpura railway station.

The couple, yet to be identified, reportedly jumped in front of the Venkatadri Express train bound for Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

The police rushed to the spot after passersby informed them of the bodies found on the railway tracks. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.