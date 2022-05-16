Hyderabad: Course on disaster risk reduction to be held by MHA

Hyderabad: A five day regional capacity building training program on Disaster Risk Reduction is being conducted by National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) of Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) in collaboration with National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR), Ministry of Rural development on May 17 in the city.

NIDM along with NIRD PR is conducting a five day offline regional capacity development training programme called, ‘Inspiring the Minds for Disaster Risk Reduction’ from May 17 until May 21, 2022.

The objective of these curriculums is to build a younger generation equipped with knowledge, and skills, to act accordingly in times of disasters.

“A series of such trainings will help develop a culture of more sensitive, accurate and holistic disaster preparedness. In the long run, this will help develop more resilient communities as the next generation will becomes better trained.” said the press statement.

The proposed programme in Hyderabad is a first of its kind in South India. After successful training and implementation of the programme in the city, it would be replicated across other regions of the country.

Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya will be the chief guest of the inaugural session.

NIDM under the Disaster Management Act 2005, has been assigned nodal responsibilities for human resource development, capacity building, training, research, documentation and policy advocacy in the field of disaster management.