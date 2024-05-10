Hyderabad: Court grants conditional bail to BRS’ Manne Krishank

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) social media convenor, Manne Krishank, has been granted conditional bail after he was arrested by Hyderabad police. He has been instructed to appear before the Osmania University Police Station for a month.

The Osmania University police initiated legal action against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank, accusing him of spreading “false information” regarding the closure of Osmania University hostels and mess facilities.

Krishank was apprehended for allegedly disseminating a letter, which the Congress party claimed to be forged, purportedly authored by an Osmania University warden in 2023.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Chief Warden G Srinivas, alleging that a fabricated notice circulating on social media falsely declared the closure of these amenities at OU, thereby tarnishing the university’s reputation. OU police station filed a case against Manne Krishank under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 466, 468, 469, and 505 (1) (c).

Krishank, on April 30, denounced a post by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy regarding electricity and water shortages at OU in 2023 as “fake”. He shared what he claimed to be the “original” notice, which purportedly did not mention any shortages in 2023.

Following the filing of a case, he was apprehended by police at Chotuppal on Wednesday, May 1.

In a series of social media posts, Krishank detailed the circumstances of his detention, indicating that police halted his vehicle at the Pathangi checkpost while returning to Hyderabad from Kothagudem. He was then taken to the Chotuppal police station and later sent to jail.