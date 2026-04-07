Hyderabad court orders drunk drivers to hold placards as ‘punishment’

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad court on Tuesday, April 7, disposed of 27 drunk driving cases, awarding imprisonment to four people and community service to nine others. All of the offenders had been booked by the Santoshnagar Traffic Police in the past week.

The ones ordered to perform community service were asked to display awareness placards at a traffic junction for one day.

Also Read Hyderabad traffic police book 8 for mobile use while driving

Three second-time offenders, however, were awarded three days of imprisonment and one person who had been caught for the third time was awarded 10 days of imprisonment.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has informed that drunk driving checks are being intensified during both day and night and strict legal action is being taken against all violators.