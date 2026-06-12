Hyderabad court rejects plea naming Meenakshi Natarajan as respondent

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday, June 12, turned down a petition filed by a woman relating to “molestation” and intimidation, in which AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, was made a respondent, and suggested approaching a relevant court.

A Srilatha’s complaint on the matter is understood to have led to the rejection of Natarajan’s nomination for Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh.

The court returned the petition after the counsel for Natarajan informed that public representatives, including MLA and MLC, were named as respondents in the petition.

Matters related to MPs, MLAs are generally heard by a designated court .

In her petition, Srilatha accused a Congress leader, Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy of “physically molesting and giving life threats to her” on which an FIR was also registered.

Natarajan was made respondent in the case along with state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against rejection of her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh while granting her liberty to raise the challenge in an election petition.

An order by the Rajya Sabha election returning officer Arvind Sharma stated that it was found after examining available documents that Natarajan submitted an incomplete affidavit, omitting a court complaint in Form 26 submitted with her nomination.

According to a Madhya Pradesh assembly official, the ruling BJP candidate, Mahesh Kewat, filed a complaint with the returning officer alleging that Natarajan had not mentioned in her affidavit, a case registered against her in Telangana.