Hyderabad: Cow vigilantes attack traders in Ghatkesar, case filed

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed under the Ghatkesar police station limits late on Wednesday night, January 1, after a group of cow vigilantes attacked Muslim traders who were shifting buffaloes to the city.

The incident took place around 11 pm when one cattle trader Amair Qureshi purchased six cattle at Bibi Bazaar, Nalgonda Market and was shifting the buffaloes to Hyderabad city in a DCM.

At the Ghatkesar traffic signal, BJYM Medchal Rural district president, Pavan Reddy and his accomplices stopped the DCM and the driver, pulled them down from the vehicle and allegedly attacked them.

On information, the local police came to the spot and shifted the driver to the hospital. AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig immediately reached Ghatkesar police station and met senior police officials.

He demanded strict action against the attackers. Rahmath Baig visited Osmania General Hospital where the injured trader was shifted for treatment and reviewed his condition.

The Ghatkesar police booked a case.