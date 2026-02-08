Hyderabad CP awards 1,446 police personnel for maintaining law and order

Sajjanar also added that awards will now be presented every month at the zonal level to station house officers, sub-inspectors, and constables for notable performance.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th February 2026 8:51 pm IST
Hyderabad Commissioner of police VC Sajjanar confers awards to 1,446 personnel

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of police VC Sajjanar on Sunday, February 8, conferred 1,446 police personnel with awards to appreciate their efforts in maintaining law and order and going the ‘extra mile’ for the betterment of society.

In a first, 271 officers were given the ‘Extra Mile’ award for displaying exceptional talent and rendering services beyond their assigned roles. “This recognition is intended to motivate the force and encourage others to perform with greater commitment,” the commissioner said.

The ‘Good Work Done’ awards were presented to 1,175 personnel based on performance during the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters of the previous financial year.

Awardees included additional deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police, inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, constables, home guards, ministerial staff, and public prosecutors.

The ceremony was held at the Telangana State Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills.

Congratulating the awardees, Sajjanar said that policing is not merely a profession but a social responsibility and urged personnel to go beyond routine duties and uphold accountability, innovation, and humane conduct while interacting with the public.

“The true measure of success lies not only in completing a task but in the confidence and reassurance extended to victims. When police personnel act responsibly beyond the call of duty, public trust in the force strengthens,” he said.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 8th February 2026 8:51 pm IST

