Hyderabad CP conducts surprise checks ahead of Telangana polls

Hyderabad: Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections are in full swing in Telangana. In Hyderabad, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya is conducting surprise visits to various parts of the city in view of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

The Commissioner inspected different places and enquired about the kind of arrangements needed for the Telangana Assembly elections. He visited the Masab Tank Police Station limits in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI, Hyderabad Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said, “I wanted to visit our police stations. I wanted to inspect this place and see what kind of bandobast should be set up for elections. Democracy is a festival and we want everyone to enjoy the festival and play the game fairly. We are working towards it.”

In view of the ensuing Assembly elections the Hyderabad police officers also took to the streets and conducted flag marches in their respective zones. This the police say was done to instil a sense of security among the public, and to proactively prevent untoward incidents. The police say these marches serve as a clear deterrent to troublemakers.

The BJP, Congress and the BRS have released their list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

BJP has fielded MP Soyam Bapu Rao from Boath, MP Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar.

For Congress, State president and MP, Revanth Reddy will contest from the Kodangal Assembly constituency while Adam Santosh Kumar to contest from Secunderabad.

According to the list released by BRS, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will contest from two constituencies, Kamareddy and Gajwel.

The upcoming assembly election in Telangana scheduled to take place on November 30 is poised for a triangular contest, with the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress as the major contenders.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.