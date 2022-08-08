Hyderabad CP CV Anand pays visit to Bibi ka Alawa

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Monday paid a visit to the Bibi ka Alawa in Dabeerpura on Monday and offered ‘dhatti’ to the Bibi ka Alam.
Anand told the media that the Bibi ka Alam procession will leave the Bibi ka Alawa on Tuesday and that all plans were in place for the procession to go smoothly. “Traffic diversions have been announced for the procession, and a substantial force has been deployed,” he said, adding that senior authorities would be on hand to oversee the event.
“I request those participating in the procession to obey the police officials to ensure everything passes off peacefully,” he said.
DS Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), also paid a visit to the Bibi ka Alawa and evaluated the security measures. He spoke with the procession’s organisers and encouraged them to work with the police.
DCP (South) P Sai Chaitanya, Additional DCP (South) B Anand and other officials were present.