With no Muslims, Karnataka villagers observe Muharram every year

For almost a century, Muharram is observed by the villagers of Hirebidanur in Saundatti taluk of Belgavi district where not a single Muslim family resides.

A rare occurrence in the world we stay in, surrounded by politics of religion, it does sound off. But in Hirebidanur, Hindu priests conduct religious proceedings in the mosque of ‘Fakireshwar Swami‘.

The priest of the mosque, Yallappa Naikar, speaks to the Times of India about its origin. According to Naikar, two Muslim brothers built mosques – one near Gutanatti and the other at Hirebidanur.

Locals continued to pray and observe Muharram every year even after the brothers’ death.

“We invite a moulvi from nearby Bevinakatti village during Muharram every year. He stays in the mosque for a week and offers prayers in the traditional Islamic way. On the other days, I take the responsibility of the mosque,” Naikar said.

Hirebidanur, which has a population of close to 3,000 is dominated by the Kuruba and Valmiki communities. During Muharram, streets are lit up. Arts such as the Karbal dance, rope art as well as the ritual of walking on fire.

Recently, area MLA Mahantesh Koujalagi sanctioned Rs 8 lakhs for renovating the mosque building. Muharram, the second holiest month after Ramadan, is the first month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the month started on July 31 and will conclude on August 28.