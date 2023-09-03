Hyderabad CP meets peace panel ahead of Milad, Ganesh festivals

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand chaired a meeting with the members of the Central Peace Committee in view of coinciding Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad un Nabi.

During the meeting, Anand advised the peace committee members to engage with local people for constructive dialogue, identify disputed issues and report to the police.

He also instructed the committee to create IT wings to tackle hatred, provocations and misinformation on social media which could lead to untoward incidents.

He also recalled his longstanding association with the committee members and urged them to cooperate in spreading awareness against drug abuse, women’s safety, traffic, and cybercrime.

Anand continued that a small fraction of the people attempt to disrupt the peace and the combined efforts of the majority could effectively counter any such nuisances.

Also Read Holiday declared for Milad un Nabi in Telangana

Earlier, The Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI) decided to cancel its annual Milad un Nabi procession (peace rally) taken out on the 12th day of Rabi ul Awwal month, which is likely to fall on September 28 2023.

The spokesperson for SUFI said that the decision was taken in view of the Ganesh festival and immersion procession scheduled on the same day in the city.

Around a lakh people participate in the procession every year, starting at Dargah Quadri Chaman and culminating at Moghalpura. Small processions from around the city join the major ones at different points.