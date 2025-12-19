Hyderabad CP transfers 65 task force policemen

Mass transfers were a result of a detailed probe into the allegations of corruption and misuse of position by the policemen.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2025 10:13 pm IST
Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar
Hyderabad: Sixty-five policemen working in different ranks with the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force were transferred and attached to the CAR Headquarters by Hyderabad CP, VC Sajjanar, on Friday.

The mass transfers were a result of a detailed probe into the allegations of corruption and misuse of position by the policemen, said sources.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, was instructed to immediately relieve the policemen at the earliest, with instructions to report before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR Headquarters.

After assuming charge, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police had asked the special branch to conduct a detailed enquiry into the functioning of the Task Force teams. Based on the report, the 65 policemen were transferred.

