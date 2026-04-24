Hyderabad CP warns against watching cricket while driving

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Friday, April 24, warned commuters not to watch cricket while driving.

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues, Sajjanar said, “In cricket, if a player gets out, they could opt for the Decision Review System. However, with Yamraj, there is no such thing as a ‘Death Review System’!

Don’t lose “wicket”

In a post on X, the commissioner urged people to drive safely and not to lose their “Wicket”, adding that there is no return if life is lost. “On the cricket field, if a wicket falls, the player simply heads back to the pavilion. But if you lose your ‘wicket’ on the road by driving recklessly, you will be heading upwards—permanently,” he explained.

The commissioner shared a video showing motorists checking scores and watching cricket while driving.

He warned the public against checking match scores while driving and to prevent life from getting “bowled”. Sajjanar said that the match may be important to a person, but for their families waiting at home they are important.

“The match may be important to you… But for your family waiting for you back home, you are the only thing that truly matters.”

He reiterated that “it is fine to have a passion for cricket, but certainly not to the point of a dangerous obsession that costs you your life.”