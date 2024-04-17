Hyderabad CP warns ex-BRS MLA Shakeel of legal action in accident case

Hyderabad: In an indirect warning to ex-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Aamir Shakeel, City police commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy said that legal action will be initiated against people who are trying to “distort” the investigations into road accident cases involving the ex-MLA’s son Rahil Shakeel.

The Hyderabad police commissioner’s statement was released on Wednesday night, a few days after ex-BRS MLA Aamir Shakeel released a video demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry pertaining to his son’s case.

Aamir’s son Rahil Shakeel was first booked for his involvement in a December 2023 road accident case under the Punjagutta police station, and booked in a separate accident a day ago in another case under the Jubilee Hills police station from March 2022, in which a toddler had died. The ex-BRS MLA refuted that his son was involved and claimed that he was being targetted.

Rahil Shakeel was absconding after he escaped from custody of Panjagutta police station officials following his alleged involvement in an accident reported during early hours of December 24, 2023. Police said that he was allegedly drunk driving when he rammed a luxury car into the police barricade placed on the road near Praja Bhavan, Begumpet.

As of now, he is out of bail after being arrested by the police earlier this month. His case turned controversial as Rahil’s driver was shown as the main accused after the alleged intervention of ex-MLA Aamir Shakeel. His father ha also been booked in the case. For his involvement in an attempt to frame Rahil’s driver as the accused in the case, the then Panjagutta police Inspector Durga Rao was placed under suspension.

After Rao ‘absconded’ on January 29, city police officials nabbed him from Guntakal Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh on February 5. However, the court granted conditional bail to Durga Rao and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

”It is observed in the said video that the said person has tried to ascribe non-existent and imaginary aspersions on the motive of the police officers who are investigating and supervising the said case strictly as per law on its merits to unearth the truth,” said the Hyderabad police commissioner in his statement with regard to Aamir Shakil’s statements.

The investigation is under progress and strict legal action will be taken against all the persons involved in the commission of the crime, the commissioner stated.