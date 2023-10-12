Hyderabad: CPI accuses BJP of protecting Kavitha in Liquor scam

Hyderabad: The national secretary of CPI, Dr. K. Narayana, has strongly criticized the recent statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during their visit to Hyderabad.

Dr. Narayana expressed his view that KCR has been accused of attempting to protect his family including daughter Kavitha, but he questioned whether the BJP government is not also responsible for safeguarding them.

He further explained that the alleged conspiracy to suppress the Aam Aadmi Party in the liquor scam involves the YSR Congress Party, KCR, and the BJP.

As a result of this conspiracy, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested, which Dr. Narayana finds quite perplexing as only Manish Sisodia was targeted in connection with the liquor scam.

He believes that specific individuals are being singled out under the central government’s conspiracy, while others involved in the scam remain protected.

Dr. Narayana also pointed out the absence of a CBI investigation in the Adani scam case. He highlighted that efforts are being made to shield Adani from a significant scam, and the Prime Minister’s association with Adani has been revealed.

In response to these statements, Dr. Narayana accused the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of making baseless claims due to their fear of defeat in the upcoming general elections.

Additionally, he called for the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, to be moved from jail to a hospital. Despite political differences, Dr. Narayana believes it is crucial for the Andhra Pradesh government to consider Chandrababu Naidu’s health and age and transfer him from jail to a hospital, especially given reports that he has become frail and unwell in custody.

In light of the inability to prove the charges against him, Dr. Narayana appealed to the state government to act on humanitarian grounds and address this concern.