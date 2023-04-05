Hyderabad: CPI, CPM to hold joint public meeting on April 9

Aiming to continue their trust in upcoming elections, Veerabhadram said, "If necessary, we will strike an alliance with BRS, and otherwise we are ready to face the election in our way."

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPM will hold a joint public meeting in Hyderabad on April 9.

The meeting will be the first of its kind with the national secretaries of the two parties, D Raja and Sitaram Yechury attending along with with their leaders from the state to the Mandal level.

However, it is uncertain whether the Left parties would invite Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao, who earlier invited them to his party’s meetings.

The state secretaries of CPI and CPM, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and Tammineni Veerabhadram, in a joint press conference held at Maqdoom Bhavan on Tuesday, said that the proposed joint meeting will herald unity among the communist forces.

Maintaining that they would ally with the BRS, Sambashiva Rao rebutted the comments of BRS MLAs who are being critical as they have to forego their sitting constituencies.

“There is no one here who needs seats unreasonably. If Communist parties don’t have votes, why are you (BRS) coming to us for alliance?” asked Sambashiva.

“Left parties have their own policies and would talk about seat adjustment when the elections are around the corner,” added the CPI secretary.

