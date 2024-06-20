Hyderabad: CPM stages protest seeking inquiry into NEET paper leak

Hyderabad: Communist Party of India(Marxist) activists staged a protest here at the RTC X Roads on Thursday, demanding a judicial inquiry into the leakage of the national eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) question paper.

The CP) workers demanded stringent action against those responsible for the paper leak, justice for the affected students, and the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The CPM activists said that the Centre has failed miserably in conducting one of the most important exams in the country, and that the national testing agency (NTA) has been behaving in a secretive and fraudulent manner.

They alleged that some candidates getting grace marks due to technical reasons was the biggest blunder made by the Centre.