Hyderabad: CPR training for staff held at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma stressed the critical importance of widespread training, increased awareness and hands-on instruction on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation CPR) that can save countless lives in emergencies.

He participated as the chief guest in a hands-on CPR awareness and training programme organised by KIMS Hospitals for the Raj Bhavan staff at its premises on Friday.

“In emergency situations, every second counts. Immediate CPR can significantly improve the chances of survival for cardiac arrest victims,” he remarked, addressing the gathering.

The Governor stressed the need for CPR training to be made available to all citizens and urged the medical community to take the initiative in promoting such programs as part of their social responsibility. He also commended the doctors for conducting the training session at Raj Bhavan, benefiting its staff and their families.

Jishnu Dev reminded the doctors of their two primary responsibilities: Not only to provide treatment but also to raise awareness of crucial measures, such as CPR training and first aid which could be administered in the absence of a doctor to assist patients in emergencies.

The event was attended by the principal secretary, Burra Venkatesham, to the governor, along with Dr senior cardiologist, Hygriv Rao, medical director of KIMS Hospitals, Dr Sambit Sahu, and other medical professionals from KIMS.