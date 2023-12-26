Hyderabad craftsmen design 100 doors for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: Craftsmen from Hyderabad have been awarded the contract for designing the doors for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sarath Babu, owner of Anuradha Timbers International, Secunderabad, was given the task of crafting over 100 doors for the temple.

The doors being designed in Hyderabad for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are not functional aspects of the temple or aesthetic, they are engraved with intricate cultural and religious significance.

The three-storey temple is being constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore and will stand 161 feet tall. According to the Trust overseeing the project, the temple’s ground floor is supported by 160 pillars, while the first and second floors are held up by 132 and 74 pillars respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is adding Rs 20 crore for a laser and sound show at Ram ki Paidi Ghat on the bank of the Saryu River which has been approved recently.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir is scheduled for January 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to place Lord Ram’s idol in the sanctum sanctorum, with the presence of priests and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The upcoming events are garnering attention not only for their religious significance but also for their star-studded guest list.