Hyderabad Cricket: HCA replaces coach, support staff; gains nullified

The strange decision of the Hyderabad Cricket Association to replace a successful combination of support staff including the team coach with a group from outside the State has created ripples of discontent in cricket circles.

The feel good factor, high morale and confidence generated by the victory in the Buchi Babu Trophy tournament have vanished after two crushing defeats in the Ranji Trophy championship.

The face of Hyderabad cricket now wears a woebegone look. It is clear now that the changes that were brought about hastily have misfired.

Hyderabad’s disastrous start to the 2024-25 Ranji season indicates that it is time for introspection. Was it wise to change the coach and support staff after the team emerged victorious? Usually that is never done. The ousted coach Abhijit Chatterjee had been a good player himself. As coach, he knew the present crop of players and was well liked by them.

Demotion defies logic

His demotion to assistant coach of the Under-23 team defies logic. Questions are being asked if this is the right reward for a coach who delivered positive results. The usual practice, which is also the logical one, is to retain the coach and support staff after any team wins a trophy.

Apparently the HCA thinks differently. The team did well but the HCA decided to change the entire staff for reasons best known to them. And immediately the old weaknesses and frailties surfaced once again.

Let us examine recent history. Coach D.B. Ravi Teja was in charge of the team last season and helped Hyderabad to win its matches. But he was ejected and Chatterjee was brought in. Chatterjee too did a commendable job and Hyderabad won the Buchi Babu tournament in 2024.

Confidence was obvious

The way Hyderabad performed in the Buchi Babu tournament made it look like the team had turned the corner and the crisis period was over. A newfound vigour and confidence in the ranks were obvious for all to see. But quite inexplicably, just ahead of the new Ranji trophy season, it was decided to replace the entire support staff of the Hyderabad team including the coach.

Not only was the step unusual and unnecessary, the replacement itself was done hurriedly. The new coach Vineet Saxena and his assistants had no time to get a feel of the circumstances and understand the strengths and weaknesses of the Hyderabad team.

The step has ruined all the gains that Hyderabad had made in recent times. It has also sent wrong signals to the local aspirants. They will now begin to doubt if they will get their due even after proving themselves. All said and done, this move seems to have been of little help to anybody and has compelled Hyderabad cricket to take a step backwards.