Hyderabad: CRPF constable dies by suicide

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2023 1:50 pm IST
Telangana cop shoots himself dead after wife's suicide
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable died by suicide in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Devendra Kumar, who was deployed on guard duty at the residence of CRPF Inspector General Mahesh Chandra at Chikoti Garden in Begumpet, shot himself with his service rifle.

Originally from Chhattisgarh, the victim is suspected to have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Teen NEET aspirant ends life in Rajasthan’s Kota

The constable was reported to be in depression.

Police suspect a failed relationship to be the reason behind the constable killing himself.

Police have shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

A police officer said they have registered a case and took up further investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th April 2023 1:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button