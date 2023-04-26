Teen NEET aspirant ends life in Rajasthan’s Kota

Kota: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the Talwandi area of this Rajasthan district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Rashi Jain, a resident of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. She was preparing for the national eligibility cum entrance test in Kota for over a year and was due to take the exam on May 7.

Rashi was last spotted outside her hostel room on Monday evening. When she did not come out of the room till late Tuesday morning, the hostel warden informed the police, which reached the spot and broke open her room. The girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan, said Assistant Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar Police Station Vasudev.

Packets of several medicines were found on Rashi’s table, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from her room.

Prima facie it seems the girl was upset over not being able to devote herself fully to studies due to an illness, which was not major, Circle Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Singh said.

Police handed over the body to the deceased’s family members on Wednesday after postmortem and lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of Cr.P.C. for investigation, he added.