Hyderabad: CS Santhi Kumari holds meet on tax, non-tax revenues

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Wednesday held a meeting with officials and reviewed the progress achieved in realization of the state’s own tax and non-tax revenues.

Officials from commercial tax, excise, stamps and registration, transport, mining and other departments attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary directed the officials to focus on achieving the targets for this financial year. She asked them to take special measures to boost the tax collections and stated that weekly reviews will be held to ensure that the targets are achieved.

Commercial Tax, Registration and Excise Departments were asked to propose action plan to augment additional revenue.

The Telangana government has realized Rs 91,145 Crores in tax revenue collections and Rs 6996 Crores in non tax revenues resulting in a total of Rs 98,141 crores by the end of January 2023.

Inspector General, Registration and Stamps Rahul Bojja, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes Neetu Kumari Prasad, Special Secretary, Finance Ronald Rose, Director, Prohibition and Excise Sarfaraz Ahmed, Commissioner Transport Buddha Prakash Jyothi and other officials attended the meeting.