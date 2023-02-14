Hyderabad: CS Santhi Kumari reviews Gandipet development works

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary (CS) Santhi Kumari while inspecting development works at Gandipet Lake on Tuesday said that walking and cycle tracks have to be completed soon.

The CS Shanti Kumari and Special Chief Secretary Aravind Kumar reviewed the development and beautification works of the lake at BRBK Bhavan.

As a part of phase one of the beautification works, officials were directed to start the site inspection immediately and complete the walking track and the cycling track works.

Also Read Hyderabad police arrest drug peddlers, find big Mumbai networks

Rangareddy district Collector Harish, Sangareddy District Collector Sharath, HMDA, Endowment and Revenue officers and others were present at the conference.

The Chief Secretary asked the Endowment officials to take action regarding the cases pending in the court. She said that the plans have to be drafted for the beautification of the lake and park areas have to be developed.