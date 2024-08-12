Hyderabad: CS visit inspects I-Day preparations at Golconda fort

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday, August 12, visited the Golkonda Fort and inspected the arrangements being made for the Independence Day celebrations. She directed the officials to make fool proof arrangement.

The main attraction during this Independence Day celebrations this year will be the large participation of cultural troupes which would be participating in their traditional attires depicting the rich and varied cultural heritage of Telangana, said a press release from the state government.

Director of Culture Harikrishna said that more than one thousand artists from different art forms such as Gussadi, Kommu Koya, Lambadi, Dappulu, Oggu dollu, Kolatam, Bonalu Kolatam, Bhaindla Jamidikal, Chindu Yaksha Gaanam, Karrasaamu, Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, Perni, Nagara Bheri would participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the Golconda fort.

“It was also decided to bring school children from various schools so as to kindle the spirit of patriotism amongst the children. Chief Secretary instructed the police department to make proper bandobust, security and traffic arrangements so as to avoid inconvenience to the public,” added the release.

All the line departments were told to work in close coordination to organise the event in a grand manner.