Hyderabad: Customer ‘finds lizard tail’ in biryani, restaurateur say it’s fish 

Hyderabad: In yet another case raising concerns about the unhygienic conditions of Hyderabad restaurants, at least eight people fell sick on Saturday after eating biryani in which they alleged a lizard’s tail was found.



A social media user took to X to post about the incident. He stated that the biryani was ordered from Deccan Elite Restaurant, Rajendranagar. They noticed the tale of the lizard after eating the Biryani.

Eight people fall ill soon after eating the biryani which cooked along with the lizard in Deccan elite hotel #Rajendranagar Hyderabad. They noticed the tale of the lizard after eating the biryani. Customer's demands @AFCGHMC to take strict action against the hotel @CoreenaSuares2 pic.twitter.com/nC5J7JC7IH — Tharun Reddy (@KethireddyTarun) December 30, 2023

In the post, he also urged the assistant food controller GHMC to take strict action against the hotel.

It’s fish biryani, says restaurateur

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sami, one of the partners at Deccan Elite Restaurant refuted the claims. “The incident happened on Friday. Someone ordered fish biryani at 12:30 pm and ate it on a disposable plate right outside the restaurant. They took a video and started posting it online. It is a fish that they are claiming to be a lizard’s tail,” he said.

Also Read Lizard found in biryani from Hyderabad’s popular restaurant

The restaurant owners suspect that they are being targeted by some competitors who posted the video. “We have regular quality checks. There’s never been any complaints about quality issues from GHMC. Nor is there any police complaint,” he said.

Earlier this month, Vishwa Aditya, a resident of DD Colony in Amberpet found a dead lizard in chicken biryani he ordered on Zomato.

A similar incident took place in September 2023 where a netizen reported finding a cockroach in mutton biryani he ordered from the Meridian Restaurant in Hyderabad.