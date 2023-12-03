Lizard found in biryani from Hyderabad’s popular restaurant

Hyderabad: In yet another alleged case of unhygiene, a netizen reportedly found a dead ‘lizard’ in biryani ordered from the Bawarchi restaurant located at RTC Cross Road in Hyderabad.

Vishwa Aditya, a resident of DD Colony in Amberpet unfolded shock after the chicken biryani he ordered via Zomato had a full-grown reptile in it.

His family members alleged that the Bawarchi management responded negligently when the concerns were brought to their notice.

Videos capturing the unsettling discovery in the chicken biryani went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Zomato Care responded to another post highlighting the same issue stating that the matter was being investigated.

Hi there, thanks for highlighting this. We are looking into it immediately – if you would like to share any additional details with us, please reach out via DM. https://t.co/YNwthvabYu — zomato care (@zomatocare) December 3, 2023

A similar incident took place in September 2023 where a netizen reported finding a cockroach in mutton biryani he ordered from the Meridian restaurant in Hyderabad.