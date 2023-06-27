Hyderabad customs destroys drugs weighing over 8,000 kgs

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on Monday, Hyderabad Customs destroyed various Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances totally weighing around 8,946.263 kgs, under ‘Say no to drugs’ campaign.

The Hyderabad customs further informed, “The destruction included 2655.942 Kgs of Cannabis(Ganja), 11 Kgs of Heroin, 409.39 Kgs of Alprazoalam and related materials, 142.932 Kgs of Ephedrine Hydrochloride and related materials, 74.92 Kgs of Ketamine Hydrochloride, 2.956 Kgs of Mephedrone, 53.983 Kgs of Methaqualone and 5595.14 Kgs of chemicals used for the clandestine manufacture of Ephedrine”.

As part of Nasha Mukt Pakhwada, which was earlier seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Hyderabad Customs on various counts, as per the custom department, Hyderabad.

“Out of the above, 11 kgs of Heroin which are valued around Rs. 77.0 Crores was seized during April and May 2022 from foreign nationals of Malawi, Tanzania, and Angola at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

The said Narcotics and Psychotropic substances valued at Rs.295 Crores were destroyed by way of incineration at M/s. Hyderabad Waste Management Project is located at Dindigul Village, Medchal-Malkajgiri District in Telangana.”, added the customs department.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is marked on June 26 every year to disseminate awareness regarding the adverse consequences of drug consumption.