Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) batch C of Hyderabad customs detained two women at RGI Airport for smuggling gold and seized 1410 grams of gold from their possession.

The women Nahith Sultana and Organs Begum arrived by flight EK 528 from Dubai and concealed the gold with them in an attempt to smuggle into the country.

The value of the gold is Rs. 74.02 lakh. A case is booked. Both the passengers were allowed to leave later by customs officials.