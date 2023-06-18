Hyderabad customs seize gold powder hidden in chocolate milk mix box

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport caught a male passenger who arrived from Dubai and seized gold from his possession on Saturday.

The passenger was found to be carrying a plastic box with brown powder in it that appeared to be a milk drink mix for kids. However, on thorough verification and questioning, it was found that the brown powder actually was powdered gold, officials said.

A total recovery of 127 grams of gold valued at Rs 7,77,621 has been extracted from the said powder which was seized by customs officials.

Further investigation is in progress.

In another case, based on intelligence received, one female passenger who arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight was intercepted by customs at the RGIA.

On checking the passenger it was found that she had concealed in her undergarments, a packet containing gold paste and also two small chains.

Total gold weighing 726 grams worth Rs 45,37,500 rupees were recovered and seized.