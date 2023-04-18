Hyderabad: CV Anand commends officers who worked on DAV school case

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Tuesday commended the investigating officers and court duty officers, SHE teams officers for their work after the accused school driver of DAV public school who sexually assaulted a four-year-old was sentenced to imprisonment for 20 years.

The commissioner said that the concerted efforts of all arms of the criminal justice system led to the conviction of the accused in record time.

A fast-track court on Tuesday sentenced Beemana Rajani Kumar (34), a driver of a private school in Hyderabad to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting a four-year-old LKG student. However, the court acquitted the school principal S Madhavi.

Kumar, who was working as the principal’s driver, was arrested on October 19, 2022, for sexually assaulting the LKG student. The principal of DAV Public School in Banjara Hills was also arrested for negligence.

The incident came to light after the parents of the victim noticed behavioural changes in her.

The SHE teams and Bharosa team counselled the victim, comforted her and worked in tandem with the police officers throughout the trial.

CV Anand felicitated P Rukmini, Bharosa and SHE teams inspector, legal counsellor Kalpana, counsellor Radharani, Dharani, who supported the team. Banjarahills subinspector B Manoj Kumar, court duty and summons officers K Naresh Kumar, S Ramulu, Venkat Krishna, MA Baig, V Venkatesh, Akkula Reddy and public prosecutor Pratap reddy.

The entire trial was closely monitored by investigation officer, Narender under the supervision of West Zone deputy commissioner of police Joel Davis, said a press release.