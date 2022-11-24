Hyderabad: CV Anand conducts meeting with security agencies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand held a meeting with private security agencies on Wednesday, following the recent arrest of a few security guards and managing personnel of some agencies, in the case of preparing and selling fake gun licenses.



The meeting cited the participation of almost 103 city-based security agencies.



CV Anand urged the security agencies to persuade their customers, especially banks and other financial institutions, to apply for arms licenses duly mentioning the retainer license requirement, through which the security guards, deployed by the security services, will be authorised to possess the arms.



CV Anand said, “The security agencies cannot possess arms licenses as per the law and should not adopt this illegal practice and create a job mafia.”

CV Anand directed the Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) as the registration authority and urged the local police to coordinate with them for details and verification on the field and also commanded them to avoid giving excuses.

The commissioner clarified “Individuals who have been issued arms licenses for their own personal protection cannot be employed as security guards. Security agencies cannot hire a guard with a firearms license and they should also submit an undertaking to this effect.”