Hyderabad: CV Anand meets HC CJ; discusses Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand on Monday evening met Telangana high court chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan at the latter’s chambers in connection with the high court orders banning the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) made idols in Hussain Sagar.

The meeting lasted for an hour from 5 PM to 6 PM in the evening. According to sources, the city police chief has informed the chief justice about the ongoing joint arrangements of police and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Under GHMC limits, as many as 25 baby ponds have been created while two are in heart of the city; one at Sanjeevaiah Park and another People’s Plaza necklace road.

However, the representation addressed by the Telangana state high court advocates bar association to provide police security to K Karuna Sagar, (Advocate, BJP Legal Cell) is entrusted to the Police Commissioner for necessary action.

The counsel had appeared for Raja Singh MLA in hate speech case’ remand.

Background

In July this year, the division bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, directed the state government to ensure that Ganesh idols made of PoP (plaster of Paris) or any other material are “not” immersed in the Hussain Sagar Lake (Tank Bund) or any other lakes in Telangana.

In the year 2021, the then-acting Chief Justice MS Ramchander Rao had restrained the Telangana Government from allowing the immersion of POP idols in Tank Bund and instead directed the authorities to create baby ponds.

Aggrieved with the HC orders, the state government had approached the Supreme Court on the ground that all arrangements were made for immersion in Hussain Sagar and it is impossible to make alternate arrangements for immersion at the last minute.

The Supreme Court, as a last chance, allowed the State to go for immersion, but restrained it from immersion in Hussain Sagar from 2022 onwards.