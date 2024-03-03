Hyderabad cyber crime police bust international fraud ring, 1 held

The accused, Mr. Shabi and his companion, Nishanth, conspired with cybercriminals operating out of foreign nations

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 6:40 pm IST
Hyderabad cyber crime police bust international fraud ring, 1 held
Representational image

Hyderabad: The cyber crime police arrested one on charges of providing several bank accounts operating fraudulent transactions and colluding with cyber fraudsters.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Prime accused Shabi and his associate Nishanth conspired with cybercriminals operating out of foreign nations, such as Dubai, Hong Kong, and China, among others, to defraud the public under the guise of engaging in institutional trading to receive enormous returns.

Shabi provided nine bank accounts to defraud innocent individuals.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad cops arrest Delhi man for morphing photos, extorting girls

A Chikkadpally resident filed a police complaint alleging that he was tricked into sending over Rs 18.60 lakhs to their bank accounts under the guise of institutional trading to earn enormous profits.

A case was registered under 173/2024 U/sec 66(C), (D) ITA Act-2008 and 419, 420 Indian Penal Code.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2024 6:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button